NBA Rumors: Jerry West Leaving Warriors To Join Clippers In Advisory Role

Share this:

Tweet







There’s a lot happening in Los Angeles right now — for the Clippers, that is.

NBA legend Jerry West is leaving the Golden State Warriors after six years with the club to take on an advisory role with the Clippers, Sports Illustrated’s Jack McCallum reported Wednesday. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times confirmed the news via a source.

Jerry West finalizing deal to join Clippers in same consultant role he had with Golden State, per source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 15, 2017

West played an integral role in the Warriors’ past two titles, helping them build a loaded roster through the draft and free agency since he joined the team as an executive in 2011. He went out on top, too, reportedly telling ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Golden State’s NBA championship-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 on Monday would be his final contest with the Warriors.

West, of course, played his entire Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his decision to join the rival Clippers is a tough blow for the purple and gold. The Clips appear to be gaining some momentum this offseason — they’re reportedly closing in on a new arena deal in Inglewood, Calif., and there are rumors that superstar LeBron James could join an L.A. team when he hits free agency in 2018.

If it does come down to the Clippers or Lakers for James, a new arena and the courtship of an all-time NBA great could give the Clips a leg up over their in-city rival.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images