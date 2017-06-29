NBA Rumors: John Calipari Reaches Out To Knicks, Interested In Team Presidency

Share this:

The New York Knicks are in need of new direction, and one of college basketball’s best coaches reportedly is interested in leading the charge.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari has reached out to the Knicks to expresses interest the team’s presidency. The Knicks parted ways with former president Phil Jackson on Wednesday.

The interest doesn’t appear to be mutual, though, as Begley reports the Knicks currently are not considering Calipari at the moment. Begley also notes that if Calipari were to take on the president role, he’d want to be the team’s head coach, as well.

Calipari does have some NBA experience. He was the head coach of the New Jersey Nets for parts of three seasons, and led the team to the playoffs in the 1997-98 campaign. New Jersey cut ties with Calipari 20 games into the following lockout-shortened season.

His interest in the Knicks come as somewhat of a surprise, as he has a pretty cushy job coaching the Wildcats. Kentucky signed Calipari to a two-year contract extension back in March, which has him under contract with the university through 2024. He’s set to make $7.75 million next season, and $8 million in the final six years of his deal.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images