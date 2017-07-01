NBA Rumors: John Wall Will Take Time To Consider Wizards’ Extension Offer

Share this:

The Washington Wizards clearly want John Wall to be a centerpiece of the franchise for years to come, but it’s unclear whether or not the feeling is mutual.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Wizards reportedly have offered Wall a four-year maximum contract extension worth $170 million. But Wall apparently isn’t rushing to sign the deal, and will take some time to consider it, Windhorst says, citing sources.

The All-Star point guard still is under contract for two more seasons, in which he’d make $37 million over that span. Signing the extension would keep Wall in Washington through the 2022-23 campaign.

Wall’s trepidation makes sense considering the current state of the Wizards’ roster. He has a terrific backcourt made in Bradley Beal, but outside of that, there isn’t much to write home about with the Wiz.

Not to mention, two of Washington’s more important role players are set to hit free agency, Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic. Porter, especially, is expected to field a number of offers on the open market, as he’s become one of the more accurate 3-point shooters in recent seasons.

In hopes of bettering the Wizards’ roster, Wall reportedly has reached out to Paul George about coming to the nation’s capital. But considering all of the other suitors interested in George, as well as the Indiana Pacers’ reported high price tag, it’s unlikely the trade would happen.

Wall would be a highly sought after player if he decides to play out his contract and become a free agent in two years. If Washington fails to ascend the ranks of the Eastern Conference, he could choose to do just that.

