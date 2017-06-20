NBA Rumors: Josh Jackson Still Hasn’t Worked Out For Celtics With Draft Days Away

Share this:









The Boston Celtics likely can cross Markelle Fultz off their wish list after trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, but in a draft that’s considered to have four or five top prospects, the C’s still have options at the No. 3 spot.

One of those options is Josh Jackson, and after Boston made the big trade, it reportedly tried to set up a meeting with the former Kansas star. But that workout still hasn’t happened, sources told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday.

Josh Jackson did not work out for the Celtics on Tues, multiple sources tell ESPN. Two days before the draft, BOS still hasn't seen him — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 20, 2017

Jackson won't workout in Boston unless the Celtics commit that 1. They're keeping the pick 2. He's their guy at No. 3. https://t.co/k3QcBgnmHf — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said there’s a really good chance the player the Celtics wanted at No. 1 still will be there at No. 3. However, if that’s Jackson, they might have to draft him without a workout.

And you can’t forget about the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, both of whom reportedly are interested in drafting Jackson, although they likely would need to make a trade first.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports Images