NBA Rumors: Josh Jackson Still Hasn’t Worked Out For Celtics With Draft Days Away

by on Tue, Jun 20, 2017 at 5:28PM
The Boston Celtics likely can cross Markelle Fultz off their wish list after trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, but in a draft that’s considered to have four or five top prospects, the C’s still have options at the No. 3 spot.

One of those options is Josh Jackson, and after Boston made the big trade, it reportedly tried to set up a meeting with the former Kansas star. But that workout still hasn’t happened, sources told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said there’s a really good chance the player the Celtics wanted at No. 1 still will be there at No. 3. However, if that’s Jackson, they might have to draft him without a workout.

And you can’t forget about the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, both of whom reportedly are interested in drafting Jackson, although they likely would need to make a trade first.

