NBA Rumors: Kings To Work Out Markelle Fultz; What Does It Mean?

The consensus across the NBA community is the Boston Celtics will use the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz, but …

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is usually open to anything and everything, so if Boston receives an offer it can’t refuse, it’s safe to assume the pick could be in play.

That means teams drafting after the Celtics need to have contingency plans, which might explain why the Sacramento Kings plan to work out Fultz on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Bee’s Ailene Voisin.

The Kings have the Nos. 5 and 10 picks in the first round, and it’s very unlikely Fultz falls to them at the fifth pick. However, ESPN reported the Kings might try to package those two top-10 picks to move up, presumably into the top three where Fultz could be an option.

They’re reportedly enamored with Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox, but what if they’re able to move up, the Celtics made a trade with someone else and Fultz is there when they pick? Crazier things have happened, we suppose, which might explain the workout.

Regardless, it’s hard to argue it’s not a long shot.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images