NBA Rumors: Kings Want To Meet With Markelle Fultz For Interesting Reason

The Sacramento Kings were hoping to bring Markelle Fultz in for a workout Sunday, but it’s not looking like that’s going to happen.

According to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee, a meeting could take place at some point, but it happening this week is unlikely.

I'm told my multiple sources Markelle Fultz will not visit the Kings on Sunday. A visit is possible, but it's not this weekend. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 9, 2017

Even with no Fultz visit Sunday, that he'd consider a visit shows the team has improved its perception. Still a lot of work to do tho. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 9, 2017

The Kings aren’t stupid — they know Fultz won’t be available when they pick at No. 5 in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Washington product likely will go No. 1 to the Boston Celtics, but Sacramento still is hoping to meet with the point guard.

In a series of tweets, Jones explains that while the Kings won’t have a chance to draft Fultz on June 22, a meeting could open his eyes to the franchise and create a friendly relationship which could be useful down the road.

That said, no way he's available at 5, but Kings had a good meeting w/ Fultz at the combine and were impressed with him. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 9, 2017

Part of the approach of the front office is to us these meetings to show where the team is headed, and make an impression for the future — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 9, 2017

So in a few years when a player is a free agent, he might consider the Kings based on a positive early experience — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 9, 2017

So the Kings are glad to meet with all top prospects. Isn't it interesting to see a plan in action? — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 9, 2017

It’s certainly an interesting approach by Sacramento, but you can’t blame it for kicking the tires on Fultz in any way it can.

But if Fultz turns out to be the superstar many are projecting him to be, we have a feeling whichever team drafts him will want to keep him around for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images