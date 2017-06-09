NBA Rumors: Kings Want To Meet With Markelle Fultz For Interesting Reason

The Sacramento Kings were hoping to bring Markelle Fultz in for a workout Sunday, but it’s not looking like that’s going to happen.
According to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee, a meeting could take place at some point, but it happening this week is unlikely.
The Kings aren’t stupid — they know Fultz won’t be available when they pick at No. 5 in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Washington product likely will go No. 1 to the Boston Celtics, but Sacramento still is hoping to meet with the point guard.
In a series of tweets, Jones explains that while the Kings won’t have a chance to draft Fultz on June 22, a meeting could open his eyes to the franchise and create a friendly relationship which could be useful down the road.
It’s certainly an interesting approach by Sacramento, but you can’t blame it for kicking the tires on Fultz in any way it can.
But if Fultz turns out to be the superstar many are projecting him to be, we have a feeling whichever team drafts him will want to keep him around for a long time.
Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images
