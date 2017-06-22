NBA Rumors: Knicks’ Demands For Kristaps Porzingis Trade ‘Ridiculous’

Share this:

The NBA world is going crazy over a potential Boston Celtics-New York Knicks trade for Kristaps Porzingis, but one of the latest reports threw a bit of cold water on all the rumors.

New York has “ridiculous” demands for the star forward, a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, and the source added that “the sense” is the C’s will keep the No. 3 overall selection for Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft.

Oh, and there also was this.

Also, I'm told that the Celtics and Knicks haven't had any sort of progressing talks. They last spoke this morning and haven't revisited. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 22, 2017

The Knicks reportedly want the No. 3 pick, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round selection, Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder in exchange for Porzingis, while the Celtics apparently have countered with the third pick in Thursday’s draft, a player and another first-rounder, which Boston would try to acquire Thursday. So it’s likely no coincidence that the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are in discussions about the latter’s No. 7 pick.

But the Knicks and Celtics apparently still have some work to do if they want to make a deal.

