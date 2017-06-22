Boston Celtics

NBA Rumors: Knicks’ Demands For Kristaps Porzingis Trade ‘Ridiculous’

by on Thu, Jun 22, 2017 at 4:50PM
The NBA world is going crazy over a potential Boston Celtics-New York Knicks trade for Kristaps Porzingis, but one of the latest reports threw a bit of cold water on all the rumors.

New York has “ridiculous” demands for the star forward, a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, and the source added that “the sense” is the C’s will keep the No. 3 overall selection for Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft.

Oh, and there also was this.

The Knicks reportedly want the No. 3 pick, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round selection, Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder in exchange for Porzingis, while the Celtics apparently have countered with the third pick in Thursday’s draft, a player and another first-rounder, which Boston would try to acquire Thursday. So it’s likely no coincidence that the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are in discussions about the latter’s No. 7 pick.

But the Knicks and Celtics apparently still have some work to do if they want to make a deal.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

