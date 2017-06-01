NBA Rumors: Knicks, Trail Blazers In Trade Talks Over Draft Picks, Players

Share this:

Something big might be brewing between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Knicks and Blazers are in the early stages of trade talks over acquiring one of Portland’s three first-round draft picks, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Thursday, citing a similar report in the Sporting News.

The Knicks own the No. 8 overall pick but are interested in acquiring one of Portland’s picks, which currently stand at Nos. 15, 20 and 26 overall.

Begley’s sources claim the Knicks have worked out several players whom they could select in the mid- to late first round, with North Carolina’s Justin Jackson and Tony Bradley among them. Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo and Colorado’s Derrick White have drawn New York’s interest as potential second-round picks.

A source told ESPN the Knicks and Blazers are considering multiple scenarios, with one having Portland send Moe Harkless to New York as part of the deal.

Begley’s report didn’t indicate what Portland would seek in a trade, but he suggests New York is keen to retain the No. 8 pick, as well as forward Kristaps Porzingis and center Willy Hernangomez.

The NBA draft will be held June 22.

