NBA Rumors: L.A. All In On Re-Signing ‘Clipper Royalty’ Blake Griffin

The Los Angeles Clippers already have lost one of their star players this offseason, and it looks like they will do their best to not lose another.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Clippers executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank labeled Blake Griffin as “Clipper royalty” and added the team is “going to do everything they can to try to keep Blake a Clipper.”

Los Angeles certainly can pay Griffin like a king. It can offer him more money than any other team: a five-year maximum contract worth $175 million. But given Griffin’s supreme talent, the Clips definitely won’t be the only team pursuing him when free agency opens at midnight Saturday.

The Boston Celtics have been linked to Griffin, and Isaiah Thomas already has campaigned the big man to join the C’s. The Thunder reportedly will also go after Griffin in free agency, which would be a homecoming for the Oklahoma City native.

It would be difficult for Griffin to turn down all that money, but given the Clippers’ impending rebuild following the departure of Chris Paul, the five-time All-Star could be looking for a new team in position to win now.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images