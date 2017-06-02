NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Actively Seeking Out’ Jordan Clarkson Trade Offers

Share this:

It might be a busy offseason in Tinseltown.

The Los Angeles Lakers have upped the ante in their efforts to trade guard Jordan Clarkson, according to a Thursday report from the Huffington Post’s Jordan Schultz.

Per a source, #Lakers are not just "open-minded" to trading Jordan Clarkson, as has been reported, but are actively seeking out offers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2017

Moke Hamilton of Basketball Insiders reported earlier this week that the Lakers have become “increasingly open-minded” about dealing Clarkson and might try to move him before the NBA Draft on June 22. Now, it appears they’re making that message very clear to the rest of the league.

Clarkson has been a solid scorer for the Lakers since joining the team in a draft night trade in 2014. After averaging 11.9 points per game as a rookie in 2014-15 and 15.5 points per game during the 2015-16 season, Clarkson tallied 14.7 points per contest this campaign while playing in all 82 games. But L.A. is building for the future, and if the team drafts Lonzo Ball this summer to pair with 21-year-old guard D’Angelo Russell, Clarkson might be the odd man out.

Dealing Clarkson also could help the Lakers clear up cap space, as the 24-year-old is owed $37 million over the next three years of his contract.

