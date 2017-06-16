NBA Rumors: Lakers Discussed Trading Down In Draft To No. 4 With Suns

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers might be the team to watch leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft because they’ve been involved in several trade rumors of late.

One of them from ESPN’s Chad Ford explains a scenario in which the Lakers drop a couple spots and try to acquire an additional asset.

“The Lakers held internal discussions about trading back two spots to No. 4 if the Suns were to offer them a 2018 first-round pick,” Ford wrote.

Ford later added “the Lakers believe that (Lonzo) Ball or (Josh) Jackson might be available at the No. 4 spot. If not, the Lakers are still very high on (De’Aaron) Fox and (Jayson) Tatum, and believe that securing an additional prospect might be worth dropping two spots in the draft.”

The Lakers don’t have a 2018 first-round pick. It’s owed to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a previous trade. So, it makes sense for the Lakers to ask for that in any negotiations on trading down.

It also is smart to trade down and get more assets because the difference between Ball, Jackson, Tatum and Fox is small. None of them are significantly better than the other. One of them will be available at No. 4.

The Lakers have so many options at No. 2, even if the Boston Celtics take Markelle Fultz at No. 1, as expected.

