NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘In Love’ With Markelle Fultz, Eyeing Trade For No. 1 Pick?

Markelle Fultz might not land with the Boston Celtics, after all. And if he doesn’t, the Philadelphia 76ers might not be the only possible destination for the former Washington point guard.
Some juicy trade rumors surfaced Friday, with reports indicating the Celtics and 76ers were in serious trade talks regarding Boston’s No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NBA draft.
A separate report from Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, however, mentioned Magic Johnson’s apparent “love” for Fultz, leaving NBA fans to speculate whether the Los Angeles Lakers could consider packaging their No. 2 pick in a trade for the No. 1 selection.
The trade rumors involving the Celtics and Sixers have centered around Philadelphia sending the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft to Boston as part of a larger package.
Fultz is considered by most to be the best available player in this year’s draft. It’s unclear whether the Celtics are sold on the 19-year-old Washington standout, though, as a report last week suggested Boston also was considering Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
