NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘In Love’ With Markelle Fultz, Eyeing Trade For No. 1 Pick?

Share this:

Tweet







Markelle Fultz might not land with the Boston Celtics, after all. And if he doesn’t, the Philadelphia 76ers might not be the only possible destination for the former Washington point guard.

Some juicy trade rumors surfaced Friday, with reports indicating the Celtics and 76ers were in serious trade talks regarding Boston’s No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NBA draft.

A separate report from Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, however, mentioned Magic Johnson’s apparent “love” for Fultz, leaving NBA fans to speculate whether the Los Angeles Lakers could consider packaging their No. 2 pick in a trade for the No. 1 selection.

Multiple sources have told me that Magic "is in love" with Fultz. May try to move up to #1, possibly with a Julius Randle + #2 pick offer. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2017

The trade rumors involving the Celtics and Sixers have centered around Philadelphia sending the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft to Boston as part of a larger package.

Big downgrade for me from the #1 pick to #3. Was told Ainge looking for a "Brooklyn type fleece" to get deal done. Let's see if that happens — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2017

Fultz is considered by most to be the best available player in this year’s draft. It’s unclear whether the Celtics are sold on the 19-year-old Washington standout, though, as a report last week suggested Boston also was considering Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images