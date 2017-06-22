NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Committing To Lonzo Ball, Considering De’Aaron Fox

Share this:

Lonzo Ball might not want to plan on playing his home games at Staples Center just yet.

While it has been assumed that the Los Angeles Lakers will select the electric UCLA point guard with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Lakers reportedly are doing their due diligence before making their selection.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reports, citing league sources, that the Lakers have not yet committed to taking Ball, and that Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox is in play.

The Lakers are in need of a playmaker after the reported trade of 2015 No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets and either point guard will fill that need.

Ball has transcendent court vision and a knack for making everyone around him better. But he was thoroughly outplayed by Fox both times UCLA and Kentucky played, most notably in Kentucky’s Sweet 16 victory when Fox torched Ball for a game-high 39 points.

It still would be a shock not to see Ball in the Purple and Gold, but anything’s possible on draft night.

