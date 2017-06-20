NBA Rumors: Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell To Nets In Deal For Brook Lopez

Share this:

It seemed as though it was only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers made a big trade, and it appears that time has come.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Lakers are sending D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to acquire Brook Lopez.

Lakers are trading Tim Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell to Nets for Brook Lopez and 27th pick Thursday, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

The shedding of Mozgov certainly makes sense for Los Angeles, as the underperforming big man is due $54 million over the next three seasons. And according to Wojnarowski, the Purple and Gold have an idea of what they will use this new-found cap space for.

For the Lakers, this is longer-term play to clear space for Paul George and LeBron James pursuit. Lonzo Ball on way at No.2 https://t.co/KxfdEuAUO0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Rumors of George wanting to go to L.A. have been circulating for quite some time. This chatter amplified over the weekend when PG13 reportedly informed the Indiana Pacers he’ll move on from the organization at season’s end, with the Lakers as a desired free-agent destination.

Reports also have indicated that James might be interested in heading West once his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers concludes at the end of the upcoming season. James reportedly is “concerned” with the direction of the Cavs, and his wife allegedly wants to live in Los Angeles full time.

So while the Lakers have been in the cellar of the NBA for the past handful of seasons, their restoration to legitimate championship contenders could come into place sooner than you’d think.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images