NBA Rumors: Lakers Tried To Switch Picks With Kings To Set Up Paul George Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers apparently wanted to make a deal before the 2017 NBA Draft, but the Sacramento Kings weren’t interested. And this could have major implications on a potential Paul George trade.
The Lakers attempted to trade the No. 2 overall pick for Kings’ No. 5 and No. 10 selections, and their plan was to use one of those picks, the 27th and 28th selections and an unnamed player to entice the Indiana Pacers to trade George, sources told TNT’s David Aldridge on Tuesday. However, as Aldridge pointed out, the Kings declined.
So, the Lakers apparently really want George, and they are willing to trade away assets to get him even though he’s expressed interest in joining L.A. as a free agent next offseason. And if the Lakers really were offering to give up the No. 2 pick, they apparently were willing to pass on an opportunity to draft former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball.
But none of that ended up happening.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
