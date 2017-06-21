NBA Rumors: Lakers Tried To Switch Picks With Kings To Set Up Paul George Deal

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Lakers apparently wanted to make a deal before the 2017 NBA Draft, but the Sacramento Kings weren’t interested. And this could have major implications on a potential Paul George trade.

The Lakers attempted to trade the No. 2 overall pick for Kings’ No. 5 and No. 10 selections, and their plan was to use one of those picks, the 27th and 28th selections and an unnamed player to entice the Indiana Pacers to trade George, sources told TNT’s David Aldridge on Tuesday. However, as Aldridge pointed out, the Kings declined.

Lakers, per sources, engaged Sacramento in talks that would have sent the 2nd pick to the Kings for Sac’s two 1st-rounders (5 and 10) (1/2) — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Lakers would have then packaged one of the Kings’ picks w/27 & 28 along w/player in offer to Indy for Paul George. But Kings said no (2/2). — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

So, the Lakers apparently really want George, and they are willing to trade away assets to get him even though he’s expressed interest in joining L.A. as a free agent next offseason. And if the Lakers really were offering to give up the No. 2 pick, they apparently were willing to pass on an opportunity to draft former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball.

But none of that ended up happening.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images