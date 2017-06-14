NBA Rumors: Lakers Will Hold Workouts With Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing their due diligence before the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Lakers own the No. 2 overall selection in the draft, and while they already have worked out Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, De’Aaron Fox and a host of other prospects, they aren’t done.

Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports that not only are the Lakers finalizing a second workout with Ball, who didn’t exactly impress during the first audition, they also are likely to work out elite guard Markelle Fultz. Fultz is expected by many to be the No. 1 overall selection by the Boston Celtics.

And Lakers reporter Mike Trudell says Fultz will be at the team’s facility Thursday after Jackson and Fox worked out for the team Tuesday.

Fultz only has worked out for the Celtics so far, and while he didn’t have the best shooting day during his workout, the Washington star raved about his visit to Boston.

The Lakers need to nail their third straight No. 2 overall selection, as both D’Angelo Russell (2015) and Brandon Ingram (2016) are budding stars, and the addition of another star prospect would vault the franchise forward.

Jackson’s versatility next to Ingram would give the Purple and Gold two long, athletic wings for the foreseeable future, which is a necessity in today’s NBA. Ball’s court vision and ability to make teammates better has the potential to take the young Lakers to the next level, but his game is littered with question marks, especially at the defensive end.

Fultz seems destined to play his first NBA game for the C’s, but we can’t fault the Lakers for hoping he falls into their lap.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images