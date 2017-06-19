NBA Rumors: Lakers Won’t Move Brandon Ingram, No. 2 Pick In Paul George Deal

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers possess enough assets to make a trade for a superstar talent, but there are two pieces of their future that they reportedly are unwilling to part with.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers reportedly would not surrender Brandon Ingram nor the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft in a trade for Paul George.

George-to-Los Angeles rumors have been circulating for quite some time. These rumors were intensified Sunday, as PG13 reportedly notified the Indiana Pacers that he plans to leave the organization once his contract is up at season’s end, and is eyeing L.A. as an ideal free-agent destination.

But given recent reports, George might find a new home before next summer. Indiana reportedly is looking to “move fast” on a deal for the four-time All-Star and the Cleveland Cavaliers allegedly are willing to trade for the star forward without the guarantee of long-term commitment.

If George is hell bent on joining the Lakers in free agency, though, a trade would be counterproductive. It’s imagined that George finds Los Angeles’ roster appealing, as it’s filled with young, talented players poised for stardom. Relinquishing Ingram and/or the No. 2 pick would be a major hindrance to the Lakers’ ascent, and also would leave George with a lesser supporting cast.

It looks as though the Purple and Gold will just have to be patient when it comes to bringing in George.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images