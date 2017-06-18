NBA Rumors: League Executives Don’t Believe Celtics Are Done Making Trades

UPDATE (11:30 p.m. ET): Instead of getting three first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, the Boston Celtics will get two, and the second will depend on protections, according to multiple reports.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics might not be done making trades.
The Celtics shocked the NBA when rumors surfaced Friday that they were in talks with the 76ers to trade the No. 1 overall pick to Philadelphia, and the two teams reportedly since have agreed to a deal that will send the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and two other first-round draft picks to the C’s. The 76ers just needed to work out No. 1 prospect Markelle Fultz, which they did Saturday night.
But, according to multiple reports, people around the NBA aren’t convinced that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is done dealing.
Those rumors certainly make sense, since there’s really no other reason to make this deal so many days out from the draft, which is Thursday, unless something else might happen.
Although, you never know with “Trader Danny.”
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
