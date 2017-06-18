NBA Rumors: League Executives Don’t Believe Celtics Are Done Making Trades

Share this:

UPDATE (11:30 p.m. ET): Instead of getting three first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, the Boston Celtics will get two, and the second will depend on protections, according to multiple reports.

According to league source, Celtics will receive the No. 3 overall pick this year & a protected future first-round pick from Philly, not two — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 18, 2017

Clarification on deal: Besides its 2017 FRP, Philly sends '18 Lakers pick w/ protections. If it doesn't convey, 76ers send 2019 Kings pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

Celtics will get Lakers pick if it falls between 2 and 5 in the 2018 draft, per league source. If not, the Celtics will get the Kings in '19 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 18, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics might not be done making trades.

The Celtics shocked the NBA when rumors surfaced Friday that they were in talks with the 76ers to trade the No. 1 overall pick to Philadelphia, and the two teams reportedly since have agreed to a deal that will send the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and two other first-round draft picks to the C’s. The 76ers just needed to work out No. 1 prospect Markelle Fultz, which they did Saturday night.

But, according to multiple reports, people around the NBA aren’t convinced that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is done dealing.

Multiple NBA sources believe Celtics are working on another deal. One told me: "Who cares about the protections? They aren't keeping them." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 18, 2017

Celtics and Sixers trade is nearly there. Will set up Sixers to take Fultz, but most league execs say Celtics are not done dealing — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) June 18, 2017

Those rumors certainly make sense, since there’s really no other reason to make this deal so many days out from the draft, which is Thursday, unless something else might happen.

Although, you never know with “Trader Danny.”

