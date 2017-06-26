NBA Rumors: LeBron James Has No Plans To Leave Cavs, Head To Los Angeles

Share this:

LeBron James already has left the Cleveland Cavaliers once, and many believe the star forward is on pace to do it again.

James can opt out of contract at the end of next season, and as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the Cavs’ organization, it’s been reported the three-time champion might be in search of a new home next summer.

And given their slew of young talent and connection with Paul George, many targeted the Los Angeles Lakers as a possible free-agent destination for James in 2018. But according to FOX Sports’ Chris Broussard, these rumors might have been blown out of proportion.

"LeBron likes Northeast Ohio. His plan right now is to stay in Cleveland. All this Los Angeles talk is way premature." – @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/91tGGuKZQV — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 25, 2017

James, of course, is from the Cleveland area, but even that might not be able to keep him in “The Land” for the remainder of his career. The Cavaliers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors manifested the holes in the Cavs’ roster, which definitely needs a boost if it has any hopes of taking over “The Dubs” for the foreseeable future.

“King James” might not have any plans to leave Cleveland at present, but if the Cavaliers struggle next season, he very well could look for a new team with strong championship aspirations.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images