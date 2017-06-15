NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Lakers Schedule Final Pre-NBA Draft Meeting

Share this:

Lonzo Ball already has worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of next week’s 2017 NBA Draft, but the two sides will meet again before L.A. is on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick.

Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Ball and the Lakers “have scheduled a final pre-draft meeting for Friday.”

Sources: Meeting will consist of Lakers brass spending time w/ Ball during his full daily training regimen of conditioning/on-court drills. https://t.co/ubVdU85DZ2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2017

It’s not a bad idea for the Lakers to look at Ball’s training regimen because there were rumors of the former UCLA guard being out of shape during his first workout with the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers have plenty of quality options at pick No. 2. In addition to Ball, Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Duke forward Jayson Tatum are projected to be fantastic NBA players as versatile wings. Jackson and Tatum almost certainly will be top five picks.

If Ball fails to impress Friday, the Lakers should seriously consider looking at other players to draft. This pick is going to play a critical part in the team’s rebuild, specifically when it comes to impressing future free agents with an impressive roster of young talent.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images