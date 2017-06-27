NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Want To Sign Andre Iguodala To Weaken Warriors

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors have a number of key players becoming free agents this summer, but one player reportedly will be a target for a host of NBA teams.

While Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry already have committed to re-signing with the defending champions, veteran swingman Andre Iguodala reportedly could be lured away from the Warriors, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that will try to persuade the 2015 NBA Finals MVP to leave the superteam in the Bay Area. Iguodala has not yet made it known if he intends to take meetings with other teams.

These teams not only covet the veteran’s services but also believe the best way to combat the defending NBA champions is to deplete their roster one piece at a time, according to Haynes.

Sources also told Haynes the Spurs have discussed adding Iguodala and Clippers point guard Chris Paul, and are making forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guard Danny Green available in order to create cap space.

The Warriors, of course, could re-sign Iguodala after they give Curry a max contract and sign Durant to a more team-friendly deal, but should Iguodala head for one of his reported suitors, the Warriors will have lost a key piece to their championship roster.

And that’s exactly what the rest of the league wants.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images