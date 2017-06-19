NBA Rumors: Pacers Looking To Move Fast On Deal For Paul George

Share this:

Tweet







Has anyone been involved in more NBA trade rumors as of late than Paul George?

Dating back to last season’s trade deadline, it’s been projected that George’s days with the Indiana Pacers were numbered, and that it only was a matter of when.

And according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, George’s departure from The Hoosier State could come sooner than you’d think.

Sense from teams talking to IND is that Pacers intend to move fast on a PG deal. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 19, 2017

Lowe’s report followed the news that George has informed the Pacers he will leave the organization once his contract ends at the end of next season. The Lakers have been a popular possible destination for the four-time All-Star, and the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have kicked the tires on the star forward, as well.

The NBA offseason already has had some fireworks, and it looks like more are on the horizon.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images