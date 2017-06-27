NBA Rumors: Paul George Eyeing Superteam With LeBron James, Klay Thompson

Share this:

Paul George’s desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is well documented, and it appears the star forward might be trying to put together a list of players to bring to Tinseltown with him.

While the Boston Celtics reportedly are trying to acquire the four-time All-Star, George reportedly has his eyes on a 2018 superteam in Southern California.

Former Golden State Warriors guard and current CSN Bay Area analyst Kelenna Azubuike went on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday and spilled the beans on what he knows about the George situation, including what current Warrior he has been recruiting.

“He’s definitely put in a call to Klay Thompson, and obviously he feels like Klay Thompson’s a guy he would love to play with on the Lakers,” Azubuike said. “For all we know, Klay could’ve said buzz off, I’m staying with the Warriors. It doesn’t really mean much that he put in the call, they probably had a nice conversation.”

Thompson will be a free agent during the summer of 2019, and while the Warriors would love to keep their core four intact, the finances of the situation might not allow general manager Bob Myers to give the talented shooter the kind of money he deserves.

But, of course, no George rumor would be complete without the possibility of him pairing up with LeBron James, and Azubuike noted George also has discussed the move with the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

“He’s definitely put in calls to Klay Thompson, he’s talked to LeBron James, and he’s trying to see if he can figure out who can come with him to the Lakers,” Azubuike said. “I doubt, highly doubt that Klay Thompson will end up leaving the Warriors.”

Even if the Lakers could somehow convince James to join George in L.A. next summer, it’s highly unlikely they would have enough money left over to lure Thompson away from the megateam by the Bay.

But the addition of those three players to the Lakers’ young core certainly would launch them into the conversation atop the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images