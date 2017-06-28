NBA Rumors: Paul George Would Be ‘Open’ To Re-Signing With Cavs

Share this:

Paul George might want to head to Los Angeles to play for his hometown Lakers, but it’s far from a done deal.

After George informed the Indiana Pacers that he would be leaving the franchise after the 2017-18 season, a host of NBA teams have kicked the tires on acquiring the star forward, and at least one of them could have a good shot at keeping him past next season.

USA TODAY’s Sam Amick reported Wednesday, citing sources close to George, that the four-time All-Star would be open to signing an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017-18 season, should the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions trade for him.

“Hell-bent as he is on signing with the Lakers, George also won’t close a window of opportunity,” Amick wrote. “So if the Cavs can convince Pritchard to either take on four-time All-Star forward Kevin Love or send him to a third team in exchange for more suitable assets, then George will play his heart out alongside LeBron James and remain open to the idea of re-signing next summer if James were also to return. Or, perhaps, George could leave for Los Angeles with James at his side.”

Now that last nugget might be the most interesting piece, though. George reportedly has been trying to find out who he can bring with him to form a superteam in L.A., and a year on the court next to James might be just what “PG13” needs to sway “The King” to come to Tinseltown with him.

Amick also notes, however, that the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics also would have a good shot at retaining George as both can offer him championship-caliber rosters like the Cavs.

Let the games begin.

