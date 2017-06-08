NBA Rumors: Paul George’s Interest In Lakers Affecting His Trade Value

Share this:

The Indiana Pacers might be willing to deal Paul George, but inquiring NBA teams reportedly are wary about trading for the superstar forward.

George is set to become a free agent after the 2017-18 season, meaning a team only would have the four-time NBA All-Star under contract through the upcoming campaign. And with rumors swirling of George being interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, many teams allegedly aren’t viewing a trade for PG13 as a risk they’re willing to take.

“You should buy stock in George heading to L.A,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor writes. “The vibe I’ve gotten from talking to NBA executives and agents over the past few weeks is that teams aren’t willing to sell the farm for George because of the possibility that he’ll sign with the Lakers is so strong.”

George joining the Lakers makes sense for a number of reasons. He’s an L.A. native, and the team desperately needs a proven, veteran talent to bolster a roster filled with up-and-coming stars.

Los Angeles is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for free agents. The Lakers will bring in another young, talented player in a couple weeks, as they own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Purple and Gold aren’t too far away from becoming a perennial postseason team. And who knows, maybe LeBron James will even make his way to the West Coast once the Lakers start to ascend.

