NBA Rumors: Paul Pierce Expected To Join ESPN Full Time As NBA Analyst

You may or may not disagree with Paul Pierce’s hot takes. But it appears there will be plenty more of them.

ESPN is interested in hiring the former Boston Celtics star in a full-time role as an NBA analyst starting in the 2017-18 season, Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reported in a column Sunday. Pierce told Deitsch he’ll have discussions with the network after the NBA Finals, but the broadcasting job is “something he wants.”

The 39-year-old was a guest analyst on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” shows for this year’s NBA Finals and also has made regular appearances on “The Jump,” an afternoon NBA show hosted by Rachel Nichols. It appears he liked the new gigs.

“I can work in L.A., which is where I am from, and I am already used to people at the network after working with them the last two years,” Pierce told Deitsch in a recent interview, via SI.com. “And (“NBA Countdown” host Michelle) Beadle makes everyone feel comfortable. It just feels natural to me talking hoops and analyzing the game. I feel like I have been doing it forever.”

The veteran forward played 19 seasons in the NBA — 15 with the Celtics — before retiring following the 2016-17 season. Per Deitsch, ESPN began recruiting him back in August while he still was with the Los Angeles Clippers. The network wanted Pierce to join immediately, but he opted to play one final season in his native L.A.

Now, it looks like Pierce is ready to make his full transition to sports broadcasting, where he’ll have plenty more chances to elaborate on his controversial opinions about Kevin Durant.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images