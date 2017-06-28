NBA Rumors: Rockets Becoming ‘Increasingly Serious’ Chris Paul Suitors

Share this:

Chris Paul apparently plans to play the field in NBA free agency, but some teams will pursue him more aggressively than most. And the Houston Rockets most certainly are on that list.

The Rockets have emerged as an “increasingly serious threat” to go after Paul in free agency, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

James Harden is at the center of Houston’s push for Paul, per Stein, as the Rockets star has been “advocating hard” for bringing in the Los Angeles Clippers guard and has spoken with Paul directly about the move. Harden and Paul were teammates on the 2012 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team.

Stein points out the Rockets still would have to clear significant cap space to acquire Paul, which likely would involve trading away veterans like Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Ryan Anderson. The Sacramento Kings could be a suitor to take on Anderson’s contract, Stein reported, while Utah Jazz reportedly have expressed interest in Beverley.

Houston will have plenty of competition for Paul’s services, as the 32-year-old also has given consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, per reports. That’s also assuming Paul doesn’t re-sign with the Clippers — L.A. can offer the nine-time All-Star a five-year contract worth more than $200 million, which is $50 million more than any other team can pay him in a max deal.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images