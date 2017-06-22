NBA Rumors: Rockets ‘In Trade Pursuit’ Of Pacers Star Paul George

Share this:

The Houston Rockets have an NBA MVP candidate in point guard James Harden, but they don’t have a second major star for their pursuit of a championship.

Could Indiana Pacers superstar forward Paul George be that next piece for Houston?

The Houston Rockets, according to league sources, remain in trade pursuit of Indiana's Paul George … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

George has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent next summer after reportedly telling the Pacers he won’t return to Indiana after the 2017-18 season.

The Rockets lost in six games to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 playoffs. Harden didn’t play too well toward the end of the series, including a very disappointing 10-point performance in Game 6 as the Spurs ended the series without Kawhi Leonard.

Adding a player of George’s caliber would help Houston take some of the scoring burden off of Harden, and also open up better shots for the Rockets’ plethora of quality outside shooters.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images