NBA Rumors: Several Teams Have Spoken To Cavs About Kyrie Irving

The NBA Finals have come and gone, but the Cleveland Cavaliers still remain very much in the news.

The Cavs reportedly have kicked the tires on both Jimmy Butler and Paul George, and on Tuesday, the organization decided to part ways with general manager David Griffin.

Judging from the bevy of trade rumors, it sounds like Griffin was fairly busy up until his departure from the team. And according to FOX Sports Ohio’s Sam Amico, the former Cleveland GM even received calls on one of the teams’ star players.

FYI: Several teams have spoken to #Cavs about Kyrie Irving. Griffin was unwilling to move Kyrie. It's unclear where owner Dan Gilbert stands — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 20, 2017

While it never hurts to ask, it’s hard to imagine the Cavaliers parting ways with Irving. The 25-year-old has been a star since his arrival in the league in 2011 and already has made a case for himself as one of the NBA’s best point guards.

Not to mention, Irving is under contract for quite some time. Prior to the 2014-15 season, he signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cavs, keeping him under their control until 2020. It’s imagined Cleveland views Irving as the next face of the franchise, especially if LeBron James decides to move on at the conclusion of next season.

All things considered, it would be shocking if the Cavaliers decided to move Irving. But given the craziness that typically comes with the NBA offseason, you can’t count anything out.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images