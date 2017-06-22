NBA Rumors: Spurs, Trail Blazers Serious Contenders For Paul George

Share this:

As the flurry of NBA trade rumors swirl, only one thing is certain — everyone wants Paul George.

Since the Indiana Pacers superstar informed the team he will be leaving the franchise at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, almost every team has tried to kick the tires on acquiring the four-time All-Star. And there reportedly are two new leaders in the clubhouse.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reports, citing league sources, that the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers are the newest serious pursuers of George, and the Spurs “have a real shot” at landing him.

While Kyler is unsure of either teams’ offer, the Blazers likely would have to include first-round picks for this year and the 2018 NBA Draft, as well as a favorable salary.

The Spurs, on the other hand, likely would center their package around disgruntled forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

George likely will be a one-year rental player for whichever team acquires him. The star forward has made his desire to head to the Los Angeles Lakers known, and while that might deter some teams, Kyler reports George has “serious interest” in staying in San Antonio, but he won’t commit past next season.

The Spurs clearly have their eyes on contending with the Golden State Warriors next season, and a duo of George and Kawhi Leonard will give them two plus defenders to battle Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images