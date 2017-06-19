NBA Rumors: Suns Talking Trade With Lakers, Celtics For Lonzo Ball

Share this:

The Phoenix Suns need a point guard to facilitate an offense that’s full of exciting young players, but their best-case scenario probably won’t be available in the 2017 NBA Draft unless they trade up.

According to ESPN’s Chad Ford, the Suns want to jump a spot or two for a shot at UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. Phoenix currently has the No. 4 pick as a result of some bad luck at the draft lottery last month.

“The Suns have been trying to trade up and have had conversations with both the Lakers and Celtics,” Ford wrote Monday. “Who are they after? Sources point to Ball as the target.”

The Lakers have been linked with Ball for some time, and his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, had made it known he wants his son to wear the Purple and Gold.

There are plenty of good points guards in this draft, though, so the Lakers could slide down to No. 4 and still take a quality player at the position. The Celtics almost certainly won’t select a point guard at No. 3 after trading the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers and giving up their chance to draft top prospect Markelle Fultz.

The Lakers could take De’Aaron Fox or Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 4 and acquire another asset from the Suns. L.A. certainly needs more draft picks because it won’t have its first-round selection next season.

It’s a worth a shot for Phoenix. Ball and Devin Booker, who scored 70 points in a game against the Celtics this past season, would be a fantastic backcourt duo.

