NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Trading Ricky Rubio To Jazz For First-Round Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The Minnesota Timberwolves already have been one of the more active teams in the NBA this offseason, and that trend continued early Friday evening.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Timberwolves have agreed to trade veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick.

Oklahoma City 2018 first-round draft pick that Minnesota will receive from Utah in exchange for Ricky Rubio is top-14 protected … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

The Jazz are poised to be one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on in free agency. The team’s top priority appears to be bringing back Gordon Hayward, but it will be going up against the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, both of whom have strong interest in the star forward.

The reported trade for Rubio also could signal the end of George Hill’s time in Utah. The 31-year-old likely will have a number of suitors once free agency opens July 1.

As for the Timberwolves, the dealing of Rubio puts them in position to go after a point guard in this summer. The team reportedly has its eyes set on Kyle Lowry, as well as other veteran point guards including Jrue Holiday.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images