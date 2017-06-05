NBA Rumors: Talk Of Lakers Passing On Lonzo Ball Is ‘Just Noise’

Share this:

As the old saying goes, don’t believe everything you hear.

The basketball world was taken aback by a recent report saying the Los Angeles Lakers were considering passing on Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The report said the Lakers aren’t totally convinced Ball is a star and they also have concerns about his loud-mouthed father, LaVar Ball.

But according to RealGM’s Kevin Smith, this chatter is “just noise,” as every NBA front office executive Smith has spoken to still expects Lonzo Ball to be wearing the Purple and Gold.

The potential concerns about LaVar Ball are warranted, but Lonzo has been viewed as one of the top two prospects in this year’s draft class along with Markelle Fultz, who is projected to be taken at No. 1 by the Boston Celtics.

We won’t have to wait very long to find out the Lakers’ true feelings about Lonzo Ball, though, as the draft only is a few short weeks away.

