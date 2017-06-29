NBA Rumors: Thunder Plan On Making Run At Blake Griffin In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Clippers already have lost one of their superstars after agreeing to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. Now, they could be in jeopardy of losing another.

Blake Griffin is set to officially become a free agent on July 1 after opting out of his contract with the team. The big man is expected to have a number of suitors, including one of the Clippers’ Western Conference foes.

According to ESPN’s Royce Young, the Oklahoma City Thunder have their eyes set on pursuing Griffin in free agency, and have for quite some time.

The Thunder have planned on chasing Blake Griffin for months now. They have to feel that their chances got at least a little better now. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 28, 2017

The Thunder’s current salary cap situation isn’t the greatest in terms of pursuing a big-time free agent, but Young doesn’t believe that will stop OKC from making a run at Griffin.

The Thunder don't have the cap space, but they have a number of sign-and-trade options available to pursue Griffin. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 28, 2017

A sign-and-trade could benefit both sides if this deal were to take place. The Clippers received a nice haul of players from Houston in the Paul deal, and likely could do the same in a trade involving Griffin.

Oklahoma City has been projected as one of the best landing spots for Griffin for a number of reasons. The five-time All-Star was born and raised in Oklahoma, and played collegiately for the Sooners. We’re not sure if Griffin would be interested in a homecoming, but it would benefit the Thunder immensely.

OKC is in dire need of star talent, as another top-tier player would help alleviate pressure off of Russell Westbrook. The Thunder held their own being led solely by Westbrook last season, but they could reach new heights if they brought in Griffin.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images