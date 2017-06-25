NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Targeting Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







The Minnesota Timberwolves sent shockwaves around the NBA when they agreed to trade for Jimmy Butler, and it looks like the T-Wolves aren’t done making big moves.

According to Sporting News’ Mitch Lawrence, Minnesota is looking to upgrade at the point guard position in free agency, and Kyle Lowry is its primary target.

Now with Jimmy Butler, T-wolves think they can upgrade PG in free agency. Targeting Kyle Lowry first, then Jrue Holiday, J Teague and G Hill — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 23, 2017

Lowry is expected to opt out of his contract with the Toronto Raptors and officially become a free agent on July 1. Many believed the veteran point guard was ticket for Philadelphia once he hit the open market, but the 76ers’ drafting of Markelle Fultz now makes that highly unlikely.

It makes sense that Minnesota is looking to add point guard depth considering the Butler trade. The Wolves sent promising young guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine to the Chicago Bulls in the reported deal, leaving Minnesota thin at point guard outside of Ricky Rubio.

The T-Wolves could be hard-pressed to sign Lowry, though, as he’s arguably the best point guard available this summer outside of Chris Paul. Lowry certainly will be sought after by a number of teams, but Minnesota’s new look featuring Butler makes it much more of an enticing destination.

If the T-Wolves can add another quality veteran to complement Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, there’s a good chance they’ll be a real playoff contender in the Western Conference next season.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images