NBA Rumors: Top Prospect Markelle Fultz To Work Out For Celtics Tuesday

Share this:

Tweet







Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is projected by many experts to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, and the C’s will get an up-close look at him this week.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical was the first to report Sunday that Fultz is coming to Boston for a workout.

Sources: Potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will workout for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at the team's practice facility. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 4, 2017

Wojnarowski also tweeted “Fultz is expected to undergo a physical and spend time meeting with top Boston officials over Monday and Tuesday too, sources said.”

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Sunday that Fultz’s visit to Boston this week will be his first ever time in the city.

Goodman also reported earlier in the week that Fultz and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have spoken several times and that the Washington guard really wants to be the top pick in the draft.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a freshman for Washington last season.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images