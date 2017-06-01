NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Is Willing To Do To Help Warriors’ Core Stay Intact

Share this:

Kevin Durant seems ready to do what ever it takes to remain with the Golden State Warriors for the long haul.

The Warriors forward is willing to accept less than a maximum contract offer in order to help Golden State keep its core group of players together, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Durant will be eligible for a max-contract extension this summer worth at least an estimated $35.4 million annually, but the Warriors would be forced to create salary-cap space if they pay him more than $32 million per year.

If Durant leaves the $3-plus million on the table, Golden State would be able to retain the likes of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston and also sign Stephen Curry to a super-max contract.

Durant is putting down roots in Northern California and has repeatedly said he’d like to stay in the Bay Area for years to come.

By accepting less than his full value on the open market, Durant seems to be paving the way to ensure his California dream will live on.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images