NESN Soccer Show: Can USA Beat Mexico In CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying?

The United States men’s soccer team is walking into the lion’s den.

Coming off a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, Team USA will face Mexico on Sunday night at Azteca Stadium in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Mexico has assumed the status as CONCACAF’s leading team, but USA is confident of winning at the intimidating venue for the first time in a competitive game.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images