NESN Soccer Show: Can USA Beat Mexico In CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying?

by on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 5:01PM
The United States men’s soccer team is walking into the lion’s den.

Coming off a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, Team USA will face Mexico on Sunday night at Azteca Stadium in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Mexico has assumed the status as CONCACAF’s leading team, but USA is confident of winning at the intimidating venue for the first time in a competitive game.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto to break down the Real Madrid vs. Juventus 2017 Champions League Final on this week’s episode of “NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the full show above.

