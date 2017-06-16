NESN Soccer Show: Confederations Cup 2017 Preview; Will Russia Be Good Host?

Share this:

Tweet







The FIFA Confederations Cup is soccer’s ultimate warm-up act.

Eight teams will compete in men’s international soccer’s tournament of champions, which also doubles as a teaser to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Host-nation Russia will kick things off Saturday when it takes on New Zealand. They might lack popularity in the wider soccer world, but the Confederations Cup will treat fans to top-level competition when the likes of Portugal, Mexico, Germany and Chile play in the ensuing days.

The Confederations Cup will also demonstrate whether fans from all countries can enjoy themselves in the Russian summer or will social problems mar the tournament?

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto preview the Confederations Cup and assess Russia’s readiness to host the tournament and next summer’s World Cup on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images