Red Sox First Pitch

NESN’s Jerry Remy Has One Message: ‘Make Sure You See Your Doctors’

by on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 6:34PM
1,528

Longtime NESN Red Sox Analyst Jerry Remy announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for the fifth time in the last nine years.

Remy simply has one message for everyone, “make sure you see your doctors.” Remy said he has been very fortunate that the cancer is localized and has not spread in-part to early detection by his doctors.

NESN’s Tom Caron sat down with Remy and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN