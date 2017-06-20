Nevada Highway Patrol Calls Out Person Who Parked On Rock At EDC Las Vegas

Share this:

There was just one car left standing when the parking lot cleared at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after this weekend’s Electric Dance Carnival. Well, actually it was left precariously perched on a rock.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command posted a picture Monday calling out somebody who left their Volkswagen Passat parked on top of a pretty large boulder.

Given that EDC has a reputation for its party atmosphere, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was the result of somebody attempting to drive while impaired. In fact, we’d be more surprised if the driver was sober, given that they seemingly continued to back up onto the rock until the front tires no longer had grip.

If the person who drove their car onto a rock leaving #edc this morning wants their car they can come talk to NHP Troopers to get it back!!! pic.twitter.com/GLirftqDwx — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 19, 2017

We sincerely hope NHP sends out a followup tweet once the person comes to claim their VW, because we really want to know the story behind this.