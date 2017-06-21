New NBA Insider Ice Cube Has Update on Chauncey Billups, Cavs Opening

Share this:

You now can add NBA insider to Ice Cube’s already impressive résumé.

The legendary rapper and actor was approached by TMZ Sports on Wednesday days before his new 3-on-3 league, the BIG3, tips off, and he was asked which team is the favorite to win the inaugural season.

And his answer might have broke some pretty big news when it comes to Chauncey Billups and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It was the Killer 3’s (led by Chauncey and Stephen Jackson) for a minute but since Chauncey took that job, it might change,” Ice Cube said, via TMZ Sports.

The Cavs are in need of a new front office presence after they parted ways with general manager Daniel Griffin earlier this week, and Billups was rumored to be a possible replacement.

And if Ice Cube’s sources are correct, that rumor has become reality.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images