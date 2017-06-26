Next ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie Could See This Iconic Vehicle Make Its Return

Share this:

Outside of the tyrannosaurus rex, the multicolored Ford Explorer might be the most memorable aspect of the “Jurassic Park” film series. Yet, the vehicle hasn’t appeared in the three films since the original “Jurassic Park.”

But that soon could change.

A photo of what appears to be the iconic Explorer on the set of the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was shared on Jurassic Park Motor Pool’s Facebook on Thursday. The page says it received the photo from an anonymous source, and provides no additional context.

While there’s no way of knowing for sure whether this picture was taken on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, where production for the film is taking place, it seems like a pretty good indicator that the vehicle will make its long-awaited return.

This would be particularly exciting, given that Jeff Goldblum is returning to play chaos theorist Ian Malcolm for the first time since 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

It sure looks like “Jurassic World” Fallen Kingdom” will be heavy on nostalgia.