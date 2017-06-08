NFL.com Believes These Six Teams Have Chance To Beat Patriots This Season

Share this:

The 2017 Patriots appear just as, if not more, stacked than New England’s 2007 squad that went undefeated until Super Bowl XLII. But chances are the Pats will slip up somewhere along the way this upcoming season, much to the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ delight.

But which team can possibly beat the NFL’s Goliath? NFL.com believes it has found a few potential Davids.

NFL.com’s Conor Orr recently put together a list of six teams that could beat the 2017 Patriots, who are coming off a Super Bowl title and since have added Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen, Stephon Gilmore, Rex Burkhead, Kony Ealy, Mike Gillislee and DeAndrew White, to name a few.

The No. 1 team on Orr’s list is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh had two cracks at New England last season and lost both times, including a blowout in the AFC Championship Game, but it will have a chance to turn things around in Week 15 at Heinz Field.

NFL.com listed three other teams the Patriots are scheduled to face this season as potential road blocks — the Atlanta Falcons (Week 7), Oakland Raiders (Week 11) and Miami Dolphins (Weeks 12 and 14). Then there were the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, both of whom aren’t scheduled to face New England, although they could meet in the Super Bowl.

That’s a pretty fair list, and no matter how stacked the Patriots have been, they have lost at least two games in each Super Bowl-winning season.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images