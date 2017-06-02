NFL Nixes Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Planned Philadelphia Eagles Paint Job

Share this:

The No Fun League struck again, and helped Dale Earnhardt Jr. dodge a bullet in the process.

An NFL provision will prohibit Earnhardt from running a Philadelphia Eagles-themed paint job on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway, according to a Hendrick Motorsports tweet on Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear what the specific provision was, but we’re guessing it came under the portion of the NFL’s unwritten bylaws that decrees anything fun and new to be inherently outlawed.

Due to an NFL provision, the No. 88 Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run at Pocono. @DaleJr will race the customary @AxaltaRacing Chevy. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) June 2, 2017

Earnhardt, a diehard Washington Redskins fan, took some jabs on social media when it was announced in April that he would drive the Eagles paint scheme to support the Axalta All-Pro Teacher initiative to honor teachers who make a difference. Earnhardt instead will drive a regular Axalta paint scheme for the June 11 race.

