NFL Rumors: Derek Carr, Raiders Close To Finalizing Massive Contract

Share this:

Tweet







Derek Carr’s 2016 season (and the Oakland Raiders’ Super Bowl chances) ended early when he broke his leg in Week 16. This ought to ease the pain.

Carr and the Raiders are close to finalizing a massive contract that will pay the quarterback about $25 million per year, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The sides still were ironing out some things Wednesday afternoon, but sources told Schefter the deal could be announced as early as the end of this week.

Although the exact details of Carr’s upcoming contract aren’t known, Schefter expects the deal to instantly make the 26-year-old QB one of the NFL’s highest-paid players — if not the highest-paid player — in terms of average annual salary. Indianapolis Colts Andrew Luck currently is the league’s highest-paid player with a $24.6 million average annual salary.

Carr, who was drafted in the second round (36th overall) by the Raiders in 2014, has earned two Pro Bowl selections in his three seasons. He’s coming off a campaign in which he threw for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games, putting him in the MVP discussion.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images