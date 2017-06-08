NFL Rumors: Julian Edelman, Patriots Closing In On Contract Extension

Share this:

The New England Patriots added a high-profile wide receiver this offseason, but they apparently have no intentions of letting their longest-tenured wideout go.

The Patriots and Julian Edelman are “moving toward” a contract extension that is expected to be completed “in the next day or so,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, citing sources.

Edelman is entering the final year of a four-year, $17 million contract he signed in 2014 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2018 if New England doesn’t extend him. But unlike they did with linebacker Dont’a Hightower, the Patriots apparently would rather not have the veteran receiver test the free agent market.

Edelman is coming off his most productive season as a pro, in which he caught 98 passes for a career-high 1,106 yards and three touchdowns while starting all 16 games. He also added 21 catches for 342 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games, and his incredible juggling catch in Super Bowl LI was a catalyst in New England’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots added speedster Brandin Cooks to a crowded receiving corps that already includes Edelman, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola. But Edelman still figures to be Brady’s top target outside tight end Rob Gronkowski, as the 31-year-old veteran has led all Patriots receivers in catches and yards in each of the last four seasons.

