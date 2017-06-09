NFL Rumors: Malcolm Butler’s Absence From Patriots Minicamp Not Injury-Related

Share this:

Malcolm Butler did not join his New England Patriots teammates on the practice field Thursday, but there’s no need to worry about the cornerback’s health.

Butler’s absence from the final day of mandatory minicamp wasn’t injury-related, a source told Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com on Friday. He’s expected to participate in organized team activities when they resume Monday, per the source.

Butler hasn’t missed a game since becoming New England’s No. 1 cornerback before the 2015 season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his first year as a starter, then earned second-team All-Pro honors last season after leading the Patriots with four interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

A foray into restricted free agency following the addition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore put Butler’s future with the Patriots into question, but he ultimately signed a one-year tender to stay with the team and had been a full participant in spring workouts before Thursday’s absence.

The Patriots will hold OTAs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before breaking for the summer. Training camp begins in late July.

