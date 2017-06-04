NFL Rumors: Patriots Adding Another Belichick To Coaching Staff This Season

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ coaching staff will feature a trio of Belichicks this season.

Brian Belichick is expected to be promoted from the scouting department to the position of coaching assistant, sources told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe on Sunday.

Belichick is the youngest son of Bill Belichick, who is entering his 18th year as Patriots head coach. His other son, Steve, currently serves as New England’s safeties coach after being promoted from coaching assistant before last season.

Brian Belichick worked as a scouting assistant for the Patriots in 2016. He is a graduate of Trinity College, where he played lacrosse. The third Belichick sibling, Amanda, coaches the women’s lacrosse team at Holy Cross.

The Patriots will begin minicamp Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

