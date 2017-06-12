NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Multiple Kickers, Punters, Long Snappers

Share this:

The New England Patriots currently have just one kicker, punter and long snapper on their roster, but they’re doing their due diligence in case the need for a replacement arises.

The Patriots had multiple specialists in for workouts last week, ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss reported in his Sunday notes column. Included in that group were punters Drew Butler and Spencer Lanning, kicker Adam Griffith and long snapper Cole Mazza, per Reiss.

Both punters are NFL veterans. Butler got his start with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012 and spent parts of the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Lanning has signed with seven different teams but has played for just two (the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears) and is best known for getting kicked in the face by Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Griffith, who completed a four-year career at Alabama last season, also was on the wrong end of a memorable return: Auburn’s iconic “Kick Six” in the final moments of the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Griffith went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, as did Mazza, his snapper at Alabama.

Some speculated the Patriots might sign a free agent kicker this offseason after Stephen Gostkowski’s uncharacteristically erratic 2016 campaign. They have not thus far, however, leaving Gostkowski, punter Ryan Allen and long snapper Joe Cardona as the only specialists on their 90-man roster.

The Patriots will wrap up organized team activities this week before breaking for the summer.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images